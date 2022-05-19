July 24, 1924-May 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald Gene Poe, 97, of Waterloo, passed on to his Heavenly Home on Monday, May 16, 2022, while a patient at MercyOne Waterloo. Don was born July 24, 1924, in Packard, IA, the son of Vincent and Ethel Corwin Poe. He married Mabel Stork on June 19, 1948, in New Hartford, IA.

Following graduation, Don entered the US Army, serving in World War II flying on 50 missions as a tail gunner in the Philippines. He enjoyed woodworking; making gifts, shelves and doll furniture for others. Don was a kind, humble and gentle man, always putting others ahead of himself. He worked for Sears Roebuck Co. as a repair technician for thirty-five years, retiring in 1986.

Don was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church and Grace Fellowship Church. He was a devoted attendee who served others by utilizing his talents.

Left to cherish Don’s memory is his wife of 74 years, Mabel Poe of Waterloo; daughters, Deborah “Debbie” (Derek) Sharpe of Grand Junction, CO and Michelle “Shelley” (Larry) Johnson of Whittier, IA; step-grandchildren, Elisse Sharpe of Grand Junction, Mike (Dani) Johnson and Chris (Tracy) Johnson both of Marion, IA and Chad (Tess) Johnson of Robins, IA; and other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley and Chester Poe.

Graveside Memorial Services will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo with military honors to follow. As a show of sympathy, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Grace Fellowship Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.