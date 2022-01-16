September 30, 1933-January 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Donald Gene Hartley, Sr. was born September 30, 1933, and died January 12, 2022 at MercyOne, Cedar Falls, IA. He was the son of Abner and Irma (Lawrence) Hartley of Greenfield, IA. Don’s family relocated to Cedar Falls, Iowa during his early childhood. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1955. He married the love of his life, Sally (Morse) Hartley on September 27, 1958, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her death in March 2021. Don retired after working for Clay Equipment for 45 years. Don enjoyed entertaining in his home, was a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS, and active in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Don had a very strong work ethic and firmly taught his family those values. He was always working on projects and helping others as he could. He took pride in caring for his home and keeping the vehicles in working order. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching all sports. After his retirement, Don enjoyed daily coffee time with the guys at McDonalds. He had a fun sense of humor and kept us laughing. Don was a dedicated family man, a man of faith, and treasured time with his family. He remained active in his adult children and grandchildren’s lives, setting an active example of how to lovingly care for your family.

Don is survived by Don (Kim) Hartley, Jr. of Waukee, IA, Debbie (David) Burroughs, Diane (Mark) Lyman, and David (Brooke) Hartley, all of Cedar Falls, Scott (Violette) Kizzire of Bellevue, IA , many grandchildren, three great granddaughters, a brother, Dean (Mary Jo) Hartley of Naperville, IL and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Robert Hartley.

Public visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, January 17th at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, IA . Private family service will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with interment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo with military honors. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.