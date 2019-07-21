{{featured_button_text}}
Donald G. White

Donald White

(1952-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Donald G. White, 67, of Cedar Falls, died July 11 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of metastatic lung cancer.

He was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Cedar Falls, son of Kenneth and Dorothy (Lewis) White. He married Janet Fleming on Feb. 10, 1992, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1971 and was employed with John Deere, retiring in 2001. He also owned and operated Tan Down Under and Fun Spas for 19 years.

Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons, Jagger (Jordan) White of Waterloo and Weston White of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Janice (Bob) Jensen of Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Family-directed Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Memorials: may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Don was a member of the local UAW 838 and a charter member of Sons of the AMVETS Post 49. He coached IBL baseball, enjoyed woodworking, and was an avid Cubs fan.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald G. White
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments