November 2, 1924—April 13, 2021

WATERLOO—Donald G. Heires, 96, of Waterloo, formerly of Fort Dodge, died Tuesday, April 13 at Northcrest Specialty Care Facility under the care of Unity Point Hospice.

He was born on November 2, 1924 in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Walter and Rose (Bruch) Heires. He married Monica E. Julich on October 14, 1948 in Maple River, Iowa.

Don worked at Carnation Dairy in Fort Dodge, later at Swiss Valley Dairy in Waterloo where he retired in 1988. He was active in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a long time volunteer at the Catholic Worker House in Waterloo. A loving husband and father, Don enjoyed bike hiking, canoeing, wood carving and jewelry making, to mention a few of his many interests and hobbies.

Survivors include: four sons, Neal (Cathy) of Downingtown, Pa., Michael (Cindy) of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Peg) of Midland Mi., and Alan Heires of Waterloo; a brother, John Heires of Denver Co.; a sister, Rita Heires FSPA of La Crosse, Wi.; a brother-in-law, Maurice Julich; and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Nagl; Lucille and Nancy Julich; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.