Donald was born in Chicago on October 18, 1928, grew up in the family home in Beverly, and at the end of a long, diversified, and fruitful life, passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
Donald attained a bachelor’s degree, and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, at Denison University, and was conferred a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University. Following a year and a half of Army service in the U.S and Occupied Japan, and two years of industrial selling, he started his first business, Forest Hill Motors, a Volkswagen dealership in Waterloo, Iowa, in 1960. For 39 years Donald was in the retail car and RV business, holding franchises in Mercedes Benz, Subaru, Toyota and Hyundai.
He returned to Illinois, and founded Don Mirrielees Chevrolet in Kankakee in 1982, later adding a large recreational vehicle operation to the automobile business. This entrepreneurship evidently was a family trait, following three uncles who had established their own businesses.
Don was an active sportsman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed most all sports, but especially tennis, snow skiing, baseball, golf, racquetball and handball, always preferring outdoor recreation to indoor activities. Family vacations involved skiing in the mountains of Colorado for many years.
Don was the son of Archibald and Helena White, who preceded him in death. He had one sister, Elizabeth (Betty), and two brothers, Archibald and Robert, all of whom are no longer living. Robert, his youngest brother, died in an automobile accident while still in college, as did Don’s eldest son Brett Mirrielees. Don is survived by his partner of the last 20 years, Patricia Coen of Mt. Pleasant, MI; his former wife and business partner VerJean Mirrielees; his daughter, Michelle (Thomas Newman) of Oak Park, Illinois, his son Fraser, of Winfield, Illinois, and three grandchildren; Brett Newman of Chicago, Riley Newman of Oak Park and Noah Mirrielees of Bourbonnais IL.
Don did not want a funeral but wished his friends to think of him often and remember all the good times they had together. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Woodland Hospice House of Mt. Pleasant, MI, in recognition of their kind and supportive care of Don and his loved ones in Don’s final months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.