October 5, 1935-April 4, 2023

NEW HARTFORD-Donald Frank Green, 87, passed away April 4, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family.

Donald was born the son of Frank Lee and Genevieve Clark Green on October 5, 1935, in Clarksville, IA. Then he moved to Shell Rock with his mother and stepdad, Lyle Lahmon, when he was about 5 years old. He attended school in Shell Rock.

On May 25, 1957, Donald married Luella Saul at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. In 1958, Don was drafted into the Army for two years which he spent in the States. Don worked in the canning factory in Waverly and Tripoli before the service. After the service he was co-owner of a garage and gas station outside of New Hartford for two years. He worked at H & H Machine Tool and Die of Iowa for 32 years, retiring in 1997. He belonged to the New Hartford volunteer fire department for 23 years and was a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

Don loved to go fishing and hunting, dancing with his wife, playing Pepper, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. His hobbies were woodworking and LEGOS.

Don is survived by his wife; daughters, Cyndee (Bill) Stewart of Oelwein and Vicky (Chris) Carpenter of Cement City, MI; sons, Rick (Angie) Green of Castle Rock, CO, and Troy Green of New Hartford; eight granddaughters, six grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and sister, Dixie Neuhaus.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, James and Joel; one stepsister, Raeann; and daughter-in-law, Teri Sue Green.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford.

