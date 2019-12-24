{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Francis

Donald R. Francis

(1937-2019)

EVANSDALE — Donald Richard Francis, 82, of Evansdale, died Friday, Dec. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Nov. 12, 1937, in Sauk Centre, Minn., son of Raymond and Lucy (Bellinger) Francis. On Dec. 6, 1974, he married Lois Aswegan in Reinbeck at the United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death.

Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1956-59.

Survived by: his children, Michelle (Forrest) McVay, Gregory (JoAnne) Francis, Brad Francis and Dawn Francis; grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Jordan, Jared, James, Larry, Madison and Michael; a great-grandchild, Emilie; and sisters, Judy Medd and Martha (Larry) Tichy.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; six infant children, Velma, William, Baby Francis and three unnamed; and brothers Larry and Robert.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with military rites and burial at Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Donald enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching sports, bingo, playing chess, and cards. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. No one was a stranger to Donald, he enjoyed talking and telling jokes to anyone.

