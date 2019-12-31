(1926-2019)
TRAER — Donald Frank “Don” Wolfgram, 93, of Traer, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at MercyOne Hospital of cancer.
He was born Feb. 27, 1926, in Crandon, S.D., son of Frank and Minnie (Koester) Wolfgram. On June 21, 1953, he married Donna Crawford.
Don graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He farmed with his dad and then worked for a fertilizer and seed company, Traer Cabinet and Construction, and then the Traer Post Office for 26 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Traer United Presbyterian Church, where he was an active trustee and would help with any projects. He was a member of the Traer American Legion for 72 years and was a past commander. Don also helped with the North Tama Housing Project, was an assistant Boy Scout leader, helped start the Traer Memorial Building and sponsored a baseball scholarship.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Martin Wolfgram of Cedar Rapids and Mark Wolfgram of Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Shirley Wolfgram; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Ruth (Marvin) Dinsdale and Frances (Bud) Dinsdale; and a brother, Milton Wolfgram.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Traer United Presbyterian Church, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery with military rites conducted by Traer American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.
Memorials: may be directed to Traer American Legion Post 142 and Boy Scout Troop 304.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
He loved to skeet shoot, trap shoot, go to baseball games and winter in Ahwatukee, Ariz.
