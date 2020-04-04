Donald F. “Don” Shea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1948- 2020)

WATERLOO — Donald Francis “Don” Shea, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Don was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Merle and Emma Ackerman Shea. He married Rhonda Kingsley in 1983; they later divorced.

He worked in plaster and drywall for Iowa Wall Systems, later Modern Builders, for many years.

Survivors: his fiancée, Cyd Vaala of Waterloo; four sons, Donald Lee Shea, Daniel Shea‚ Austin (Tabatha) Shea, and Dallas Shea‚ all of Waterloo; two daughters, Jennifer (Chris Ricketts) Bartels, and Shelley (Bill) Murphy, both of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Jess Fox of Oregon; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Mike (Ellen) Shea of Hampton and Merle Shea of Jesup; a sister Kim (Bill) Deerfield of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, James Myler of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Becky Lloyd; and his best friend, Rick Mosley.

Services: There will be a private family gathering at Locke Funeral Home. Any cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Shea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.