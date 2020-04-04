Donald F. “Don” Shea

(1948- 2020)
WATERLOO — Donald Francis “Don” Shea, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Don was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Merle and Emma Ackerman Shea. He married Rhonda Kingsley in 1983; they later divorced.
He worked in plaster and drywall for Iowa Wall Systems, later Modern Builders, for many years.
Survivors: his fiancée, Cyd Vaala of Waterloo; four sons, Donald Lee Shea, Daniel Shea‚ Austin (Tabatha) Shea, and Dallas Shea‚ all of Waterloo; two daughters, Jennifer (Chris Ricketts) Bartels, and Shelley (Bill) Murphy, both of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Jess Fox of Oregon; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Mike (Ellen) Shea of Hampton and Merle Shea of Jesup; a sister Kim (Bill) Deerfield of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, James Myler of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Becky Lloyd; and his best friend, Rick Mosley.
Services: There will be a private family gathering at Locke Funeral Home. Any cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.