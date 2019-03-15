(1914-2019)
CHARLES CITY — Donald F. “Don” Freiberg, 104, of Charles City, died Thursday, March 14, at the Ninth Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
He was born July 28, 1914, in Rockford, son of William and Blanche (Hobbs) Freiberg. He married Ruth Moore in Rockford, and they were married 78 years. She preceded him in death Jan. 13, 2018.
Don graduated from Rockford High School in 1933 and served two years in the Civilian Conservation Corps. He worked at Oliver and White Motor for 43 years as a machinist and farmed most of his life. During retirement he worked for Sar Seed Farms.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City. Don also served as governor of the Moose Lodge for several years.
Survived by: two sons, Bill (Kathy) of Cedar Falls and Larry of Charles City; three grandsons, Mark of Cedar Falls, David (Becky) of Gooding, Idaho, and Jason (Beth) of Cedar Falls; and five great-grandchildren, Leah, Bennett and Mae of Cedar Falls and Dawson and Aleena of Gooding, Idaho.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Robert.
Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Hauser Funeral Home, Charles City, with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. A gathering of family and friends will be for one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Don and Ruth were founding members of The Birthday Club. They loved to dance, dancing nearly every week at the Moose Lodge for over 60 years. Don was known for his friendly, congenial, always-happy personality, willingness to help others and devotion to family and friends.
