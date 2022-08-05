 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Eugene Soldwisch

August 2, 2022

READLYN-Donald Eugene Soldwisch, 85 of Readlyn, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Readlyn. Burial will be held in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the church and also for one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn 319-279-3551

