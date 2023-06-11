Donald Eugene Sells

May 3, 1934-June 7, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Donald Eugene Sells, 89, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born on May 3, 1934, in New Hartford, IA, the son of Harland and Martha (Wildhagen) Sells. On October 3, 1954, he was united in marriage to Paula Broderick in Allison. He worked in communications and was the union president of office workers at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo. He then owned and operated Schmitz Trustworthy Hardware in Gilbertville for five years until his retirement.

Donald is survived by three daughters, Cindi (Craig) Gibleon of Cedar Falls, Marci (Jake) Housberg of Sealy, TX, and Laura (Randy) Hanson of Washburn; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Tim) Cusmano, Luke (Ashley) Gibleon, Katie (Sean) McGuire, Jon (Kelly) Hanson, and Kristina, Megan, and Scott Noble; nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Nicholas, Madeleine, Roberto, Daniel, Michael, Gabriel, and Maddix; and brother-in-law, Harold Chapman of New Hartford.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula, and sister, Janet Chapman.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service. Inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford.

Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.michaeljfox.org).

