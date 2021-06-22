Donald Eugene Schrage

Don was a devoted family man and was most recently a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He enjoyed sports of all kinds; especially if a child or grandchild was involved. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and UNI Panther fan. He loved a good card game. His favorite was Shup Skup and he could be heard chuckling about making an open four trump solo in the buck or a black queen nello.

One of Don’s favorite places to spend his time after retirement was Clear Lake. Family and friends gathered for special occasions and holidays for over 20 years. Many memories were made while boating, fishing, jet skiing, bags tournaments and 4th of July celebrations.

Don’s memory is honored by Sharon, his wife of 59 years; three children, Thomas (Valerie) Schrage of Tiffin, Iowa, Diane (Bradley) Chandler of Shell Rock, Iowa, and Douglas (Heather) Schrage of Tiffin, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Brady, Bridget, Chelsea, Jordon, Morgan, Samantha, Alexandra, Brody, and Lily, two great grandchildren, Lakelynn and Huntleigh, a sister, Patricia (James) Bossom of Waverly, two foreign exchange students Volker (Conny) Seekamp and Natalie (Mark) Schiet as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother-in-law, Sheldon Cruse; and sister-in-law, Ethel Cruse.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will be at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Memorials may be directed to a charity of donor’s choice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187