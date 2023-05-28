Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

October 1, 1932-May 21, 2023

CEDAR FALLS – Donald Eugene Brown, 90, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born on October 1, 1932, in St. Paul, MN, the son of Grace Brown Elwell. He graduated from Estherville High School in 1951 before enlisting in the Army for two years. On June 16, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ardelle Klein in Estherville, IA. He received his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1960, and then his master’s degree in 1964. He worked as a teacher and principal for Waterloo Community School District for 34 years before retiring in 1994.

Don loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and some of Europe and Canada. He enjoyed reading, fishing, golf, playing Poker and Bridge, doing yard work, and attending an afternoon coffee group at McDonald’s. He was a dedicated member and volunteer of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, helping with community meals, funeral lunches for 15 years, and being on altar guild.

Don is survived by his wife, daughter, Elaine (Bill) Brown; son, Jeff (Lynette) Brown; grandchildren, Anne (Steve) Wilmoth, Tyler Peterson, Zach and Jackson Brown, and Tyler and Kyle Brown; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Stevie Wilmoth; and sister, Bev Sidles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, sister Marilyn Albrant; and son-in-law, Dave Peterson.

A family-directed Celebration of Life will be 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

