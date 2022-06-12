Donald Edward Reuter, 83, passed away November 30, 2021 in Wichita, KS. The family invites you to join them in a celebration of his life in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday, June 26. A short graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, 5628 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls. A reception will follow from 4-6 pm at the Amvets Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls. Please share condolences and view the full obituary at www.cozine.com.