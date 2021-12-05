Donald Edward Reuter, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held in Iowa in June of 2022. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Florence Reuter; first wife, Miriam (Micky) Brustkern; and granddaughter, Rachel Reuter. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy Reuter; children, Brenda (Jeff) Wendling, Donald J. Reuter, Gary (Patty) Reuter, and Deb (Dan) Bigelow; grandchildren, John Wendling, Hannah Wendling, Kevin Reuter, Keith Reuter, Ricky Reuter, Ashlyn Bigelow, and Kelsey Bigelow; and 6 great-grandchildren. Share condolences and view service details at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group at Broadway Mortuary.