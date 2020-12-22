 Skip to main content
Donald Edward Knudsen
  • Updated
July 5, 1933—December 18, 2020

Don passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 due to complications with Covid-19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo at the age of 87. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

