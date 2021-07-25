Donald Edward Knudsen
July 5, 1933 December 18, 2020
Donald Edward Knudsen was born July 5th, 1933 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Leo and Marian (Sorensen) Knudsen. He was raised in Dike, Iowa and graduated from Dike High School in 1952. He married Dorothy Ruth Henricksen on September 14th, 1956 at Dike Methodist Church, celebrating 64 years of marriage this year.
Don served in as Field Artillery Operations and Intelligence Specialist with the Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked in several areas including carpentry, the Farmers Coop in Dike and as a custodian at the Dike school before beginning his career at Viking Pump for 32 years.
Don proudly helped move the community of Dike forward by serving on the city council for two years and as Mayor for 44 years. Don was a lifelong member of the Dike United Methodist Church in addition to being a Lay Leader. Don was a long-time member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with his family and walking his dog, Pepper, around the Dike lake.
Don passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 due to complications with Covid-19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph, and nephew, Ralphie. Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four children, David (Stephanie) Knudsen of Dike IA, Diane Burchard of Margate FL, Dean (Deonna) Knudsen of Cedar Falls IA and Darwin (Gladys) Knudsen of River Grove IL; seven grandchildren, Kim (Justin) Koenigs, Jen Burchard, Alyse (Jara) Harris, Erica (Brad) Dickerman, Emmett (Josie) Fritz, and Kristy and Kathy Knudsen; six great-grandchildren – Jaxon and Landen Koenigs, Jaz and Jack Harris, and Ted and Gus Dickerman.
Church and graveside services will be held Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 10 am at the United Methodist Church in Dike, Iowa and organized by Abels Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed in Don's name to his family, which will be directed to either the American Legion in Dike, Dike United Methodist Church or Dike Fire Department.
