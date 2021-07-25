Donald Edward Knudsen

July 5, 1933 December 18, 2020

Donald Edward Knudsen was born July 5th, 1933 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Leo and Marian (Sorensen) Knudsen. He was raised in Dike, Iowa and graduated from Dike High School in 1952. He married Dorothy Ruth Henricksen on September 14th, 1956 at Dike Methodist Church, celebrating 64 years of marriage this year.

Don served in as Field Artillery Operations and Intelligence Specialist with the Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked in several areas including carpentry, the Farmers Coop in Dike and as a custodian at the Dike school before beginning his career at Viking Pump for 32 years.

Don proudly helped move the community of Dike forward by serving on the city council for two years and as Mayor for 44 years. Don was a lifelong member of the Dike United Methodist Church in addition to being a Lay Leader. Don was a long-time member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with his family and walking his dog, Pepper, around the Dike lake.