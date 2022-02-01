April 30, 1934-Jan. 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald Edward Jarosh, 87, of Waterloo, passed away suddenly January 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born April 30, 1934 in Waterloo, son of Clarence and Eva Rookaird Jarosh. Donald graduated from East High School in Waterloo. He married Carol Jean Stedman October 24, 1954 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.

Donald worked 14 years at Rath Packing and retired from John Deere January 1, 1999. Donald enjoyed attending auctions.

Survived by his wife, Carol, daughters, Karen (John) Daigrepont of Crestview, Fla., and Kathy Card of Lanai City, Hawaii; sons, Randal (Lisa) of Ankeny, and Steven (Deena) of Chandler, Ariz.; five grandsons; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and a special nephew, Kevin Buchanan and wife Chris of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia.

A private service is being held and a celebration of life event will be held later in the spring.

Memorials will be donated by the family to Hickory Hills Park, which was one of Donald’s favorite places.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com