Born May 25, 1949 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Earl and Juanita Smith, Donald Earl Smith passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at home in Fairfield, Washington. Marrying Terri Kay Smith (Ottosen) November 28, 1983 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donald served 21 years in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1990. Donald was not a man of many words, but rather, he was a man of action. Non-judgmental, an old-fashioned man, he would give anyone the shirt off his back. Extremely generous, he would often reply, “That’s what I am here for”. With a fondness for bowling and motorcycles, Donald stepped up to be a dad when he did not have to. Terri, having two children and Donald having one, both felt their family was not a blended family but always one family. Don is survived by his wife Terri Kay Smith; Two sons Boyd (Ashley) Smith and Ben (Jesseca) Kiddoo; One daughter Monica (Jerry) Szep; One brother Terry Smith; Eight grandchildren and three great grandchild. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held this Saturday, 1:00 p.m.,February 27 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.