April 18, 1942-February 16, 2022
Donald E. Thomas passed away on February 16, 2022 at the Pinnacle Specialty Care. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa to Harry and Margaret Thomas on April 18, 1942. He was sixth of seven siblings; Alice, Patricia, Barbara, Shirley, Harry Jr. (Buzz), and Gerald. Donald was father to Donald Thomas Jr. of Cedar Rapids and Latisha Moore of Waterloo. He was grandfather to Mekhi Moore, Kendra, Jenna, and Samantha Thomas.
Donald attended school in the Cedar Rapids area and was employed at Chamberlains in Waterloo before starting his own landscaping business in Waterloo. Don was known for his detailed landscaping skills. He was also known for his love of cars and his mechanical abilities. He also loved music and outdoor nature.
He leaves behind a loving sister, Shirley Thomas of Waterloo, his daughter, Latisha Moore of Waterloo, and his son Donald (Donna) Thomas Jr. of Cedar Rapids along with grandchildren, Mekhi, Kendra, Jenna, and Samantha. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a best friend Bev Taylor of Cedar Rapids.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Margaret; two brothers, Harry Jr, and Gerald; three sisters, Alice, Patricia and Barbara; and two infant grandsons, Christian and Dylan.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
