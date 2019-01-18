Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald E. Tamisiea

Donald Tamisiea 

(1933-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Donald E. Tamisiea, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Iowa, son of Bertrum and Helen (Russell) Tamisiea. He married Marie C. Heyberger, and she preceded him in death. He then married Dolores F. Miller Durham on Jan. 2, 1988, in Cedar Falls. She died May 26, 2016.

Don graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1951 and from Iowa State University with a degree in industrial relations. He served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves, retiring as a commander in 1976. He was head of manufacturing at the Waterloo Register Co., director of the Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce and then retired as vice president of human resources at Viking Pump. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Waterloo Elks Club.

Survived by: a son, John (Holly) Tamisiea of Wilmette, Ill.; a daughter, Mary (Terry) Cheaney of Corpus Christi, Texas; five grandchildren, Jack, Grace and Cooper Tamisiea and Sophia and Charles Cheaney.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Naval Honor Guard. Visitation for one hour before services at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or Western Home Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Donald E. Tamisiea
