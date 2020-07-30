Donald E. Pagel

Donald Eugene, son of Walter and Phyllis (Kohlmeyer) Pagel was born March 26, 1937, in rural Fayette County, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at the Union Evangelical United Brethren Church, rural Sumner. Don attended country school and graduated from Sumner High School in 1955 (was voted Homecoming King). On December 11, 1960, he was united in marriage with Donna Henn at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Sumner. The two of them were always seen together. His wife was his rock throughout his life. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this December. To this union three sons were born, Dan, Dennis, and Dean. Don was a lifetime farmer in the rural Sumner area. In addition to grain farming, he raised cattle, farrowed hogs, and worked at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo for thirty one years, retiring in December of 1991. Don was a lifetime active member of Union Methodist Church, rural Sumner, and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed hunting (deer and pheasant), and playing 500 (was involved in a couple card clubs). One of Don’s greatest joys was imparting his wisdom of farming to his grandson, Trevor. Don’s grandchildren meant the world to him. He always wanted what was best for every one of his family members. Even if we knew how to do various tasks, he would always tell us how to do it his way (the right way).