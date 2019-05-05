{{featured_button_text}}
Donald E. Ovel

Donald Ovel

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Donald E. Ovel, 76, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 1, at Ravenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Lamont, son of George and Emma Moorman Ovel. He married Judy Thein on May 12, 1963, in Waterloo. She died in 2017.

Don was employed in the Product Engineering Center of John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 1995. He also owned and operated Don’s Planting and Landscaping for over 30 years.

Survivors include: three sons, Don C. (Kae) Ovel and Tim (Brandi) Ovel, both of Waterloo, and Rob (Tanya) Ovel of Clive; a daughter, Erika (Scott) Kramer of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; and three sisters, Ellie Jones of Cedar Falls, Gladys Frye of Grapevine, Texas, and Vernette (Dey) Cowles of Sheybogan, Wis.

Preceded in death by: a son, Phil; two brothers, Walt and Ron Ovel; and two sisters, Charlotte Backes and Corinne Ovel.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

