Donald E. McCallie

December 28, 1929—October 9, 2020

Donald “Don” Edward McCallie, 90, of Aplington, IA passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, October 9th, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife.

Funeral services for Don will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Engelkes Abels Funeral Chapel in Grundy Center, IA with Pastor Dick Burlingame officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 also at the Engelkes Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center. Don will be laid to rest at the Garden Of Memories Cemetery following his services. Memorial contributions may be directed in Donald’s name to his family. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Donald Edward McCallie was born December 28, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Shirley “Fred” Edward and Hilda (Higabotham) McCallie. He was raised and educated in the Indianapolis area, where he graduated from Arsenal Tech High School. Following high school, Don joined the military, honorably serving as a Radio tech during the Korean War.

On August 8, 1953, Don was united in marriage to the love of his life, Elizabeth “Beth” Rhude, in Indianapolis, Indiana. They were married for 67 years at the time of Don’s passing.