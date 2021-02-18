Donald E. Leaman

Don enjoyed so much in his life, first and foremost was his family, friends, and students. He had always appreciated the outdoors, an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. He and Veral shared the love of dancing, and this is where he met Mary Margaret after Veral’s death, dancing. He was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Elks Club, Lions Club, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Iowa State Association of Math Teachers, Kappa Delta Lambda Honorary Science Fraternity, the University Math Club, and of course his dance groups, East Central Association of Square and Round Dancers and the Round Dance Association. Don was never bashful about giving back to those around him, often stepping up in leadership roles to support what was important to him and those he cared so much about. A quiet, quick wit sense of humor, wise with wisdom, intelligent but very down to earth, very loving man that loved and was loved by all who knew him.