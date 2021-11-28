Donald E. “Donny” Scoggin II

July 16, 1953-November 25,

Donald E. “Donny” Scoggin II, 68, of Evansdale, died Thursday, November 25, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born July 16, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Donald and Arlene Dawson Scoggin. He married Teressa King on January 10, 1981, in Waterloo.

Donny was employed with Goodyear Tire as an auto technician until his retirement.

Survivors include: his wife, Teressa of Evansdale; his children, Troy Scoggin of Evansdale and Amanda (David Strait) Scoggin of Jesup; his grandchildren, Kyrie Poor, Chance Scoggin, Axl Poor, Conor Scoggin, Cali Scoggin, Archer Watson, and Karver Strait; his brothers, Dan (Sandy Walters) Scoggin of Evansdale and Mark (Kathy) Scoggin of Waterloo; his sisters, Sandy Schaefer of Waterloo, Carol (Bill) Ritter of Waterloo, and Mary Oettle of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Marie Ratute; his brother, Harold Scoggin.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 2 – 10 p.m. Friday, December 3, at Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

