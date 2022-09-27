October 8, 1943-September 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald E. “Don” Tiffany, 78, of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital.

Don was born October 8, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Elmer and Opal (Anderson) Tiffany.

He graduated from East High School with the class of 1962.

Don married Connie Nation Bluedorn on April 8, 1995 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on December 21, 2015.

He was a forklift operator at Pepsi Bottling, Co. for over 41 years until retiring on January 2, 2007.

Don was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye Football fan and longtime season ticket holder. He enjoyed traveling all over the country and attended many of the Hawkeye bowl games. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and was on a bowling league for many years.

Survived by two sisters, Bonnie (Kenneth) Renken of Waverly and Sally Slaughter of Evansdale; stepson, Daniel Bluedorn of Great Falls, MT; stepdaughter, Diana (Randy) Hawley of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Marlena Bluedorn, Michael Bluedorn, Samantha Hawley, and Ben Hawley; two great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Michael; two nephews, Bret (Karla) Renken of Waverly and Keith (Robin) Renken of Parkersburg; niece, Michele (Travis Krueger) Wheeler of Waverly; and three great-nephews, Steffen, Reece, and Jayden.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Connie.

Visitation: One hour prior to services on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA).

Services: 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Locke at Garden View Chapel.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.