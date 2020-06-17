Donald E. Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Donald Ellery Brown, 83, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Dubuque and Jesup, died June 10 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born June 29, 1936, in Independence, son of Roland Brown and Eula Winona (Bailey) Brown. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1954. On July 17, 1955, he married Vetra Arvilla Ewalt at Barclay Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton.

Donald worked for the U.S. Postal Service as postal inspector, director of finance, postmaster in Jesup and later postmaster in Dubuque, where he retired in 1995. He served several years in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves.

Survivors: a daughter, Donna Brown of Cedar Falls; three sons, Michael (Stephanie) Brown of Jesup, Randall (Donna) Brown of Mountain Home, Ark., and Scott (Tamara) Brown of Kings Langley, Australia; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Gordon (Kathleen ) Brown of Columbia, Mo., Gary (Donna) Brown of Independence, James (Kathey) Brown of East Peoria, Ill., and Jerald (Kathy) Brown of Orr, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Vetra, in 2014; his parents; and two brothers, Darrel Brown and Richard Brown.