Donald E. Brown
0 entries

Donald E. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald E. Brown

Donald E. Brown

(1936-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Donald Ellery Brown, 83, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Dubuque and Jesup, died June 10 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born June 29, 1936, in Independence, son of Roland Brown and Eula Winona (Bailey) Brown. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1954. On July 17, 1955, he married Vetra Arvilla Ewalt at Barclay Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton.

Donald worked for the U.S. Postal Service as postal inspector, director of finance, postmaster in Jesup and later postmaster in Dubuque, where he retired in 1995. He served several years in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves.

Survivors: a daughter, Donna Brown of Cedar Falls; three sons, Michael (Stephanie) Brown of Jesup, Randall (Donna) Brown of Mountain Home, Ark., and Scott (Tamara) Brown of Kings Langley, Australia; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Gordon (Kathleen ) Brown of Columbia, Mo., Gary (Donna) Brown of Independence,  James (Kathey) Brown of East Peoria, Ill., and Jerald (Kathy) Brown of Orr, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Vetra, in 2014; his parents; and two brothers, Darrel Brown and Richard Brown.

Services: Private services were held Tuesday, June 16, at White Funeral Home, Jesup; burial in Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup.

Memorials: to Old Barclay Cemetery Association and may be sent in care of White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, IA 50648.

Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News