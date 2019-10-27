(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Donald E. Bessman, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 14, 1934, in Alden, son of George and Marie Willig Bessman. He married Bonnie L. Parsons on May 15, 1959 in Killduff.
Donald graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1952. He also received a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College and a master’s degree in mathematics from University of Northern Iowa. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He taught high school math in Nashua, Dallas Center, and Sheffield before coming to Waterloo, where he taught at Waterloo West High School for many years until his retirement in 1992.
He was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, and Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, where he served on the board. Donald was also a former member of the Waterloo Elks BPO Lodge 290.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Teresa (Kevin) O’Brien of Virginia; two sons, Gary Bessman and Scott Bessman, both of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Noah, Jacob and Caleb Bessman, and Erin O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant daughter, Cynthia; five sisters, Minnie Eddy, Eileen Schultz, Ruth Roegner, Delilah Whitmeier and Lois Moore; and two brothers, Zeal and Brice Bessman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 608 W. Fourth St., with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623, and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. today, Oct. 27, at Locke Funeral Home; and also for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Bessman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.