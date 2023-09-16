Donald E. Ames

April 21, 1942 - September 14, 2023

Donald E. Ames, 81 of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14 at Mallard Point.

He was born April 21, 1942 in Waterloo, son of Elmer and Edna Lukes Ames. He married Margaret K. "Peggy" Kriener on Aug. 5, 1967 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2008.

Don graduated from West High and was employed with John Deere for 35 years, retiring as a facility engineer in 1999.

In his later years, Don enjoyed his social time with friends at Buzz's Bar and loved spoiling his "M & M's" (his granddaughters). He will be remembered for his generosity and love for his family.

Survivors include: his sons, Scott (Julie) of Waterloo and Bob (Angie) of Cedar Falls; four granddaughters, Marissa, Madison, Morgan and Mallory.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Beverly Bowers-Bunn and Carol Brunson; and a brother, Robert, in infancy.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Public visitation will be Monday, September 18, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials directed to the family.

