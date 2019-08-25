(1932-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Donald “Duke” LeRoy Huisman, 87, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Parker Place in Parkersburg of natural causes.
He was born March 21, 1932, in Parkersburg, son of William T. and Tena (Getting) Huisman. On June 18, 1951, he married Corrine Cole at Calvary Baptist Church in Parkersburg. She died Feb. 27, 2006.
Don graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1951. He and his wife lived in Parkersburg their entire marriage. He had worked at Clay Equipment in Cedar Falls for 16 years and worked part-time for the city of Parkersburg as a police officer for five years. In 1973, Don was appointed full-time as a Parkersburg police officer, serving the community for 26 years and retiring as sergeant in 1994.
Don was a member of the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a son, Rick Huisman of Gladbrook; two daughters, Elaine (Gary) Froiland of Stewartville, Minn., and Shelley (Martin) Teig of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Henrichs, Jodi Shimp, Kelly (Dave) Hellman, Joshua (Leah) Froiland, Jessica Froiland, Amanda Teig, Adreane (Michael) Culotta and Caleb (Kalynne) Teig; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Delbert “Stub” Huisman of Parkersburg; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Huisman of Centerville.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a son, Floyd Huisman on Nov. 5, 1979; his parents; two sisters, one in infancy, and Laverne (Fred) Everts; a brother, Alvin Huisman; and a sister-in-law, Inez Huisman.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Hope Reformed Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be for an hour before services Monday at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and a good game of chess or cribbage. He liked to watch sporting events and cheered on the Cubs and Hawkeyes. In more recent years he enjoyed the company of his dog, Daisy. He loved his family and was always there for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.