Donald Duane Nelson

Donald was born July 24, 1933, in Baird, IA, the son of Samuel Nelson and Gertrude (Minnich) Nelson. In 1940 he moved with his family to the Grand Meadow and Spring Valley, MN, area. Don attended Grand Meadow Schools and the Methodist church there. On July 10, 1953, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Pettelko at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, MN. They moved to Black Hawk County, IA and became members of the United Methodist Church, Raymond, IA, in 1967. Don worked on farms in Minnesota until December of 1950 when he entered the US Army and served in the Korean War. In 1955, he became employed at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo until 1984. He and Marjorie also owned and operated Nelson’s Lawn Ornament in Waterloo from 1975 – 1985. They were then employed by Motel 6 as managers until 1995, mostly in Coralville and Iowa City, IA. They then moved to Grimes, IA, to become managers of the Park View Village Mobile Home Park until 2003 when they moved to Kellogg. Marge preceded him in death on May 12, 2003.