November 17, 1937-July 7, 2021

CARY, NC-Donald Duane Frank, age 83 of Cary, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, July 7th, 2021. Don was born in November 1937 in Ord, Nebraska, the son of the late Ernest and Cora Frank. On July 26, he married Sherry Nothwehr. They have resided in Readlyn, Iowa; Bay City, Michigan; Hastings, Nebraska; Waterloo, Iowa and Cary, North Carolina.

Don served as a Lutheran school teacher and principal for 25 years. Church and school played central roles in his life, where he served as an inspiration to many. He will always be remembered for his gentle kindness and sense of humor.

Don is survived by a son, Randall and his wife Mary; granddaughters, Hannah and Michelle; and sisters Phyllis, Lorene and Jan. He was preceded in death by his wife Sherry, two sons, David and Gary; and a daughter Julie.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 7th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, IA.