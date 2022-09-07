June 4, 1934-September 2, 2022

Donald Duane Eckerman, 88, born June 4th 1934, in Cedar Falls, died Friday September 2, 2022 at his home in Waterloo.

Don joined the Navy in October 1952 serving on 2 aircraft carriers during the Korea Conflict. His final tour was on the USS Kearsarge as a Yeoman Class A, discharged from Active Service in July of 1956 and from Reserve Duty in July of 1960. Don was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church of Washburn where he served as Elder for over 2 decades, Clerk of Sessions and member of the choir. He was a Supervisor at John Deere Tractor Works, a member of Amvets Post #49, where he served as Post Commander from 1981-1982 and as 3rd District Commander from 1983-1984. He also volunteered his time serving meals for NEIA Agency on Aging.

On September 6, 1975, he married Barbara Chambers and their combined families consisted of 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Louise Eckerman; wife, Barb; brother Duane; daughter Christi; and stepdaughter Susan. He is survived by sisters: Darlene Boggs, Delila (Dave) Nielsen, Deanna Eckerman; son, Lloyd (Debra) Eckerman; daughter, Suzanne Montgomery; stepson, Todd Hoffer; stepdaughter, Catherine Tierney; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a special friend, Susie Fox.

Don’s Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church of Washburn, with Visitation the afternoon prior from 3-5:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery of Dike with Military Honors by AMVETS Post 49 of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice (https://www.cvhospice.org/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.