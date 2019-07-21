Donald 'Donnie' McCalley

(1945-2019)
CEDAR FALLS --- Donald John “Donnie” McCalley Jr., 74, of Iowa City and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 19, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa City.
He was born May 29, 1945, in Independence, son of Donald and Doris Nesbit McCalley Sr.
Donnie graduated from Cedar Falls High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Lockard Construction and then in maintenance at the University of Northern Iowa.
Survivors: three sisters, Ramona (Dave) Williams of Cedar Falls, and Nancy (Ted) Stair and Rebecca (Ken) Nicholson, both of Waterloo; nine nieces and nephews; and 25 great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Bethany Bible Chapel, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and also one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the church or Gideons International.
Online condolences at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
