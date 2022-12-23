Donald “Donnie” D. Griffith

June 1, 1956-December 17, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald “Donnie” D. Griffith was born on June 1, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents Donald G. and LaVon (Busey) Griffith. Growing up, Donnie faced many physical and mental challenges, but was able to live a very fulfilling life; he attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1977. For many years, Donnie was part of a group home of EPI and when he needed more skilled care, he moved into County View (now known as Pillar of Cedar Valley) in Waterloo, where the residents and his caregiver, have been like family to him.

For many years, Donnie worked at Area 7 in Waterloo, where he worked doing various projects. He loved singing and telling jokes, was an avid dog lover and was a former bowler for the Special Olympics. Donnie was a bright light to many and brought joy to those around him. He will be dearly missed by his family, and his Pillar community.

Donnie is survived by his sisters Debbie Griffith of Wappapello, MO, Cathy (Jim) Jensen of Raymond, IA and brothers Pat Griffith of Ottumwa, IA, and Mike (Felicia) Griffith of Shreveport, LA; sister-in-law Karen Griffith of Cook, MN; many nieces and nephews. He rejoins in Heaven his parents; brother Brian Griffith; nephew Robert Richter and niece Cari Tyler.

A memorial service for Donnie will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 10:30 AM at Pillar of Cedar Valley, 1410 W. Dunkerton, Rd., Waterloo, Iowa 50703. Inurnment will be held privately by the family, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to River Hills School, 2700 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park in Waterloo is caring for Donnie and his family. For memories of Donnie or messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.