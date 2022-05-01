August 21, 1967-April 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald “Donnie” Borel, 54, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. He was born August 21, 1967 in Waterloo, the son of Daniel Rice and Diane Borel.

Donnie married Kelly Gaffney, September 23, 1995 in Waterloo, they later divorced. He worked at Tyson Foods for 28 years. Donnie liked grilling out and drinking beer, listening to country music, fishing, and camping.

He is survived by his children, Cody (Tabitha Beck) Campbell, Amanda Campbell, Nathan Borel, Cory Thran, Keegan (Crystal Klein-Borel) Borel, Amber Borel, and Nicholas Borel; mother, Diane Borel; siblings, Lynette Borel, Jimmy Borel, Wendy Rice, Cary Rice, and Danny Rice, Jr.; and thirteen grandchildren.

Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Rice; granddaughter, Alexia Borel; step-father, Bob Sanders; maternal grandparents, Alice and Bill Borel.

Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to Family.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo, IA. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com