Donald W. Ammerman

April 18, 1931-May 24, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-Donald (Don) W. Ammerman, age 91, of Grundy Center, formerly of Washburn died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Don was born on April 18, 1931, in Clara City, Minnesota to George and Tena Ammerman. Don was united in marriage to Joan Hawley on October 12, 1956 at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center, Iowa. Joan preceded him in death on June 24, 2007. Don and Joan lived in Washburn for over 30 years before moving to Joan’s hometown of Grundy Center after retiring. Don served 4 years in the United States Air Force in Korea and South Dakota with an honorable discharge. Don worked at John Deere for 2 years, Coca Cola for 2 years and 34 years at Wonder bread as a salesman.

Survived by two sons, Mark (Kaye) of Allen, Texas, Mike (Robyn) of Grundy Center and one daughter Pam (Tim) Ratchford of Elk Run Heights; two sisters, Kathy Haen of Rochester, Minnesota and Lavonne (Larry) Roszell of Wheeler, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ryan Ammerman, Ashley Heikens, Whitney Nash, Tim Ratchford, Tiffany Miller and Zachary Ratchford; and great grandchildren, Jamison, Emerson and Dayne Heikens, Maddox and Marek Nash, Makenna and Macoy Miller and Hadley Ratchford.

Preceded in death by his wife Joan, baby girl (1957) and brother-in-law Tom Haen.

Memorial service will be held on July 16th at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center. Family present for visitation an hour prior to service. Military rights at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center by American Legion Post 349 immediately following service. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Amvet & Legion Memorial Fund.