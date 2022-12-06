July 18, 1952-December 3, 2022
WATERLOO-Donald (Don) Russell Laughlin, 70, of Waterloo passed away on December 3, 2022 in Alpharetta, GA with his daughter by his side. Don was born July 18, 1952 in Waterloo; the son of Loren and Cera Johanssen Laughlin. He married Susan Scott on June 18, 1975 and they later divorced in 1995. He enjoyed lifting weights, taking care of his car, watching his sports teams, the Celtics, Redskins, and Hawkeyes. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Loren, his mother, Cera and his brothers William (Bill) and Robert (Bobby) Laughlin. Don is survived by his son Nathan (Bri) Laughlin of Mansfield Texas, daughters Lori Lenton of Dubuque, IA, Shannon Laughlin of Alpharetta, GA, Jade and Jordan Laughlin of Kansas City, MO, 5 grandchildren (Trevin, Seth, Sara, Andrew, Maria), his brothers, Victor (Carol) Laughlin, Gene Laughlin and sister, Dawn Laughlin all of Waterloo.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7pm on December 17th at The Elks Club in Waterloo, IA.
As a show of sympathy, all memorials may be directed to the family.
