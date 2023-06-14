June 9, 2023
FREDERICKSBURG-Donald “Don” Rowe age 82 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, IA.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Rev. Scott Smith officiating.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. 641-394-4334
