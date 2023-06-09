December 26, 1966-June 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Donald “Don” Joseph Golinvaux, 56, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at MercyOne in Waterloo.

He was born December 26, 1966, the son of Gregory A. and Nancy Ann (Kelly) Golinvaux. Don attended River Hills School, graduating in 1988. He attended North Star Community Services, Comp Systems, and later, resided at Harmony House.

Don loved life and his family. He could turn any occasion into a celebration; however, his favorites were birthdays and Christmas. Christmas music was also Don’s favorite and was played year-round. He enjoyed Saturday morning bowling league, outdoor band concerts, singing karaoke, and dancing. Don also took part in the Best Buddies program at UNI.

He is survived by his siblings, Linda (Bryce) Nikkel of Council Bluffs, Rick Golinvaux of Linn Valley, KS, and Sue Hughson of Cedar Falls; nephew, Brad Nikkel; nieces, Suzanne (John) Turek, Jenna (Matt) Fisher, Abbey (Zach) McConnell, Rachael (A.J.) Weieneth, and Kristie Goedken; aunt, Linda Golinvaux; and uncle, Robert Golinvaux.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Carol Jean Pint, Lois Hansen, Mary Beth Koch, and Mildred Dunn; uncles, Robert Hansen, Louis Golinvaux, and Kenneth Koch; and brother-in-law, Dale Hughson.

Public Visitation: 4-6pm, Sunday, June 11 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with Vigil Service starting at 6pm.

Funeral Mass: 10:30am, Monday, June 12 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo with visitation an hour prior.

Committal Service: immediately following Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Reception: immediately following committal services at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to Harmony House Health Care Center, Comprehensive Systems, or North Star Community Services.

