(1944-2020)

WATERLOO -- Donald “Don” J. Pettit, 75, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born Sept. 21, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, son of Edward and Josephine E. Behles Pettit. He married Evelyn E. Nielsen on Oct. 19, 1962, in Waterloo. Don worked in maintenance for the Waterloo Community School District retiring after 35 years in 2006.

He was a member of Open Bible Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Kimberly Pressley of Waterloo and Lisa (Loren Jacobsen) Graveman of Independence; four sons, Craig (Kara) Pettit, Bill Pettit‚ Scott (Lela) Pettit, and Kyle “Brad” (Mary) Pettit‚ all of Waterloo; a brother, Ken Pettit of Coralville; a sister, Jennie Pettit of Coralville; and 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and five brothers, Emmett in infancy, Dwayne “Joe,” Edward, Cliff, and Tom.

Services: A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family. Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pettit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

