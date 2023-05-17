August 28, 1936-May 12, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Donald “Don” A. Denkinger, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, May 12, 2023 in Waterloo. He was born August 28, 1936 in Cedar Falls, son of Anton and Marie Hay Denkinger. Don graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1954 and attended Wartburg College. Don entered the Army for two years, then graduated from Al Somers Umpire School.

He married Gayle Price November 24, 1962 in Humboldt.

Don was a Major League Baseball Umpire for 30 years for the American League from 1969–1998. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He was a Rotarian in Waterloo and Sun Lakes, AZ. Don enjoyed golfing with friends in Iowa and Arizona. He loved sports; watching and attending University of Iowa football games and UNI basketball games; traveling with his wife of 60 years, visiting friends in the baseball community, and spending time with grandchildren.

Don is survived by: wife, Gayle; daughter, Darcel (Timm) Nikolajsen, Denmark; daughter, Denise (Tony) Hanson‚ Cedar Falls; daughter, Dana (Mike) Kelly‚ Downers Grove‚ IL; grandchildren, Ryan, Aubrey, Maggie, Aden, and Lee; step-grandchildren, Jeff and Michael; step-great grandchild, Lyle; brother, Tony (Dodie) Denkinger‚ Johnston; sister, Linda Parrott‚ Cedar Falls; and many family and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Helene Bergman and Marian Denkinger; brother, Bill Denkinger; brothers-in-law, Kenny Bergman and Tom Parrott.

Services: 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.

Visitation: 5–7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park, and 10:30 prior to services Friday at church.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites: Army National Guard Honor Guard, Waterloo American Legion Post #138 and VFW Post #1623

Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, UMPS CARE Charities.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.