December 17, 1964-March 30, 2023

WATERLOO-With heavy hearts we announce the death of Donald Dean Mintey, Jr. (Waterloo) who passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the age of 58.

Donald Dean “Donnie” Mintey, Jr. was born December 17, 1964 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Donald Dean and Karol Ann (Schmidt) Mintey, Sr. He graduated from West High School class of 1983. He then joined the United States Army, serving for six years and in Desert Storm. He was a roofer for Denny Staebell Construction for many years. Most recently he worked in road construction at Aspro, Inc.

He is preceded in death by his father. Donnie is survived by his mother, Karol Mintey of Waterloo; his significant other of 30 years, Tami Reuter of Evansdale; two brothers, Kenneth (Julie) Mintey of New Hartford and Daryle Mintey of Waterloo; a sister, Dawn Baker of Waterloo and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Donald answered to many names including Don, Unk, Unkie funkey skunkie, Skunk, Big D, D, Donald the human, and if you were his Mumma, Donnie.

He enjoyed working on cars and could often be found “wrenching” on something or working on the ‘68. His favorite catalog was “Classic Industries” and when it showed up he would let the world know “they got me again.” A man that would remind you that when it’s hot it’s hot, prided himself for enjoying spending time outside regardless of the conditions. He cared for his plants and vegetables daily, and never forgot to feed the birds.

He also had a lifetime love of collecting antiques and would take road trips in search of his next treasure.

Donald was a proud veteran and supported his local VFW where he served on the honor guard for many years. He would also frequent there to have a beer with the guys.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Donald’s life was marked by dedication, love, and service, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who was blessed to know him. He was always willing to give a helping hand and lived by the motto “sharing is caring.” His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday April 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial Street in Waterloo. Military rights will be at 1pm with a light luncheon to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Rest in peace, Unkie. You touched the hearts of many and you will be missed.