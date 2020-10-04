(1928-2020)

Donald D. Wittenburg, 92, of Denver, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence in Denver.

Donald Duane Wittenburg was born on June 19, 1928, the son of Fred and Elda (Seegers) Wittenburg in Denver. On July 1, 1928, he was baptized at St. Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church and confirmed on May 24, 1942. Don graduated from Denver High School in May of 1946. He was united in marriage to Esther Henn on October 5, 1947 at St. Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Denver. After their marriage, the couple owned and operated Wittenburg Gas & Appliance until natural gas came to Denver. Don then went to work at Thermogas for several years and later at Joh Deere until retiring in 1991.

Don was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver and was a volunteer fireman for Denver for more than 20 years. He enjoyed all sports and card games especially “Bridge” but most importantly, spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.

Survivors are his wife, Esther of Denver; 2 sons, Michael (Cheryl) Wittenburg of Muskegon, Michigan and Steven (Linda) Wittenburg of Denver; 4 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher Wittenburg brother, Lavern (Jean) Wittenburg.

Private family funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with Rev. Craig R. Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Those attending the visitation and service are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the church and online condolences for Donald Wittenburg can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.