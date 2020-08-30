Donald D. Van Dyke

Donald Dareld Van Dyke was born September 12, 1941 and passed away on August 10, 2020. Don was the son of Fred and Gertrude (Bruns) Van Dyke of Bristow, Iowa. He went to country school at Coldwater #9 through 8th grade. He graduated from Green Community School in 1959. He then went to UNI and began his teaching career in Westby, Wisconsin. He was inducted in the army in 1965. He was trained as a medic and sent to Asaka, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1968 as a medic specialist. Don was married to Kathy Sullivan and later divorced. From this union two sons were born, Greg and Brent, both of Puyallup, Washington. He started teaching in Corning, California then moved to Puyallup, Washington. He later worked for the Tacoma Washington Park System.