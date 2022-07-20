February 1, 1950-June 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald D. Hinrichs, 72, of Waterloo, IA, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Don was cremated and a burial of ashes will be held at a later date at St. John’s Crane Creek Cemetery in Tripoli, IA. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, IA, is assisting the family.

Donald Dean Hinrichs was born February 1, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Waverly, IA, the son of Walter and Margaret (Wedemeir) Hinrichs. He grew up on the family farm in Tripoli, IA, and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1968. Don spent his career as a welder, working at John Deere in Waterloo, UTC Railroad, and GMC in Waverly. On April 12, 1995, he married Carol Reppe at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

As he loved being out and about, Don traveled a lot throughout the United States when he was younger and enjoyed fishing with his dog Mitzie, boating, and camping. He also liked gardening and was a great cook, possessing the ability to whip a meal up with whatever was in the cupboards. Don enjoyed playing euchre and watching stockcar races as well.

Don is survived by his wife Carol of Waukon; son Timothy Hinrichs of Rockwell, IA; his sister Judy Hinrichs of Pinetop, AZ; two brothers: Darrell Hinrichs of Whitehall, WI, and Dwight (Sandy) Hinrichs of Tripoli; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law Verla Hinrichs.