APLINGTON — Donald Dean “Don” Noble, 78, of Aplington, died Monday, May 13, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Ackley, son of Bert Edward and Tena (Rotgers) Noble. On Jan. 20, 1962, he married Darla Dekker at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2014.
Don attended Ackley High School. Don first was a truck driver. He then worked at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 30 years and retired in 1995. After his retirement, Don and Darla managed the Aplington Recreation Complex for seven years. He was an active member of the First Reformed Church in Aplington and was a former deacon.
Survived by: two sons, Jeff (Mindy) Noble of Aplington and Brad (Jackie) Noble of Storm Lake; a daughter, Kim (Scott) Sandell of Grundy Center; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) Noble, Mark (Jen) Noble, Greg (Allie) Noble, Brooke Noble, Chelsey (Kodi) Robinson, Myriah (Alex) Burditt, Bailey Sandell, Delaney (Malcolm) Sandell and Colton Sandell; eight great-grandchildren, Kaden, Aubree, Gavon, Lucas, Tucker, Evelyn, Maverick and Reign; and two brothers, Gene Noble of Evansdale and Gary (Linda) Noble of Aplington.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Noble; his parents; a sister, Darlene Rowan; and a sister-in-law, Edythe Noble.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and for one hour before services, both at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He loved camping in their RV and formed the Kampers Klub in Aplington. Don enjoyed golfing and loved to go to coffee with his friends at the golf course. Don and Darla enjoyed wintering in Arizona for several years. Jeff, Brad and Kim are sure mom and dad are now upstairs dancing together.
