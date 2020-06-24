× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Donald D. Colvin, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 22, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Cedar Falls, son of Dean C. and Erma J. (Christensen) Colvin. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam rra. He farmed and was employed in the machine shop at Viking Pump for 43 years, retiring in 2004. Don was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Survivors: a son, Randy (Tammie) Bohan of Kesley; two daughters, Melinda (Gary) McNabb of Iowa City and Melanie Colvin of Waterloo; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Jayne (Douglas) Wumkes of Marion.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a stillborn son, Raymond Colvin; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Rios.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Those attending are asked to bring and wear a mask and to social distance.

Memorials: to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Don was proud of his heritage as a "stubborn Dane." He enjoyed his Chevelle and being a union member. Don was honored to participate in an Honor Flight and had a keen interest in American history. Above all else, he cherished his friends and loved his family, particularly his grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Colvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.